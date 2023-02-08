To augment income, Pichavaram fisherwomen taught to fatten crabs

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To augment the income of Irular women who collect mud crabs in the Pichavaram mangrove region, the National Bureau of Fish Genetics Resources (NBFGR), a research organisation functioning under the aegis of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in association with MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), has chalked out a project and trained these women with fattening of mud crab.

NBFGR scientists said the fisherwomen often catch juvenile mud crabs with soft shells, which have low flesh content due to which they do not get enough money. “To help these women, our scientists conducted a detailed study in the region. Scylla Serrata, a mud crab species, which is found in abundance in Pichavaram was found to be perfect for the project. The crab fattening can be done within a period of three to four weeks and will provide additional income to the local community,” said the director of ICAR-NBFGR, UK Sarkar, who was present during the launch of the project on Monday.

This particular crab species are in demand. It is sold for Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per kg and after fattening, the income of these women will increase by up to Rs 2,000.  “The seedlings and technical support are provided. Initially, we provided soft-shell crabs. A pond inside the mangrove region has been identified for the rearing and proper fencing has been done.

We will work closely with them and provide support for the next five years. We will monitor if the crabs are getting infected with any diseases and provide all necessary support to these women,” said TT Ajith Kumar, scientist, NBFGR. S Velvizhi, head of MSSRF, Fish for All Centre, emphasised the importance of ongoing collaborative activity for the livelihood development of the local community.

