Two held for poaching Indian turtles in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: A special team from the forest department caught two persons including a juvenile for being involved in the poaching and smuggling of turtles in Ramanathapuram. As per the order, the seized turtles were released back into their habitat on Tuesday.
The forest department sources said that based on information about illegal poaching and smuggling activities, a special team conducted a vehicle inspection near the Vaaluthur bus stand, during which the team caught two persons who were travelling on a bike towards Rameswaram. Later investigation revealed that the duo had been in possession of multiple turtle hatchlings in three plastic containers.
The team recovered about 18 turtle hatchlings, including 17 Indian black turtles and one Indian flap shell turtle. officials stated that the species are listed in the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 schedule I & II and thus considered protected species. Further investigation revealed that one of the two persons was a minor boy. He along with the other person had poached the turtle hatchlings from the forest region in Ramanathapuram and was taking it to Rameswaram on a bike for smuggling purposes.
The suspect was produced before the Ramanathapuram court while the minor boy was lodged at an observation home. Legal actions were taken against the accused person. As the turtle hatchlings were alive, under the orders of the forest officials, all 18 turtles were released back into their original habitat.
District Wildlife Warden Mr Bagan Jagadish Sudhakar appreciated the efforts of the forest department special team in busting the poaching and smuggling activities.
