AIADMK takes a dig at A Raja for ‘belittling’ ex-CM Kamaraj

Published: 09th February 2023

Former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj

Former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK Organising Secretary D Jayakumar on Wednesday condemned DMK Deputy General Secretary A Raja for ‘belittling’ late leader K Kamaraj in his comments. 

While attending a demonstration organised by Tamil Nadu Nadar Peravai led by NR Dhanabalan here condemning Raja, Jayakumar told reporters that the people of the state knew the contributions of Kamaraj to Tamil Nadu and Raja had maligned the reputation of a late leader. Chief Minister MK Stalin is yet to censure his party colleague till now.

Speaking at the Pongal festival organised by Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram last month, Raja had said though Kamaraj had served the state well in all possible ways, he had refused to accept the name Tamil Nadu for the state, and his political downfall began at that point.

