Anna University to launch online certificate courses in five months

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University plans to launch 10 to 12 certificate courses, including machine learning and data analytics, in the next four to five months. Vice-Chancellor R Velraj said a team is currently working to identify courses which are in demand and are relevant, as per industry requirements.

“In the first phase, we are planning to launch certificate courses on subjects related to machine learning and data analytics which are in very much demand now,” said Velraj. The university will launch more certificate courses based on the response to these courses.

“There is a lot of demand for skill development courses, especially among engineering students, to enhance their employability. We have the expertise to design the courses, prepare the study materials and impart teaching through online mode. We want to utilize our resources to boost our revenue. Initially, we will chalk out short-duration certificate courses which the students can complete within three to six months,” said a faculty of the university.

Currently, Anna University offers only MBA courses through online mode. Taking a cue from University of Madras, Anna University has decided to focus on online courses. University of Madras’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE) raked in `164 crore revenue in the academic year 2021-22 and is almost double the earnings made by the institute in 2020-21.

CHENNAI: Anna University plans to launch 10 to 12 certificate courses, including machine learning and data analytics, in the next four to five months. Vice-Chancellor R Velraj said a team is currently working to identify courses which are in demand and are relevant, as per industry requirements. “In the first phase, we are planning to launch certificate courses on subjects related to machine learning and data analytics which are in very much demand now,” said Velraj. The university will launch more certificate courses based on the response to these courses. “There is a lot of demand for skill development courses, especially among engineering students, to enhance their employability. We have the expertise to design the courses, prepare the study materials and impart teaching through online mode. We want to utilize our resources to boost our revenue. Initially, we will chalk out short-duration certificate courses which the students can complete within three to six months,” said a faculty of the university. Currently, Anna University offers only MBA courses through online mode. Taking a cue from University of Madras, Anna University has decided to focus on online courses. University of Madras’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE) raked in `164 crore revenue in the academic year 2021-22 and is almost double the earnings made by the institute in 2020-21.