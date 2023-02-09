Home States Tamil Nadu

Bail for man after he volunteers to donate Rs 25,000 to PM Fund

The man, Selvam, was arrested by the Pattukottai police of Thanjavur on January 25, 2023, on charges that he was in illegal possession of nearly 23 bottles of liquor.

Published: 09th February 2023

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a man after he volunteered to donate Rs 25,000 to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for sending relief to the victims of the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

The man, Selvam, was arrested by the Pattukottai police of Thanjavur on January 25, 2023, on charges that he was in illegal possession of nearly 23 bottles of liquor. When the case was heard on Tuesday, the prosecution opposed the plea by citing that Selvam has 27 previous cases of similar nature against him. But Selvam’s counsel argued that the major part of the investigation was over and Selvam’s custody was not necessary. 

