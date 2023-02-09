Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister S Muthusamy promises projects worth `758 crore

Works worth Rs 758 crore will begin  after the by-election. These include an indoor stadium, IAS coaching academy and library.”

Published: 09th February 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Minister S Muthusamy campaigning for the DMK alliance candidate contesting in Erode East bypoll on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: Development projects worth Rs 758 crore will be started after the by-election, and Erode’s long-standing issues would be resolved once they are inaugurated, Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons while canvassing for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan on Wednesday, Muthusamy said, “In the next three years, we will complete all the projects promised by Thirumagan Evera in Erode East constituency. Many issues remain unaddressed in Erode for more than eight years. The long-standing issues will be resolved after the by-election. Works worth Rs 758 crore will begin after the by-election. These include an indoor stadium, IAS coaching academy and library.”

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, who campaigned on Tuesday night, said, “We have fulfilled 85% of our election promises. Not only in the by-election, but also in the upcoming parliament election, people will give us a huge victory.”

