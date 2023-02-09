Minority communities’ demands will be met: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: All demands of minority communities will be fulfilled, said Chief Minister MK Stalin during the fourth national conference of the Synod of Pentecostal Churches held at Valayankulam in Madurai on Wednesday.

Attending the event through video conferencing, Stalin quoted President Draupadi Murmu’s Republic Day speech and said the nation’s unity was what kept this culturally-diverse country together.

"The DMK government allocated Rs 5 crore for revamping all churches across the state, and Rs 2 crore for Christian women SHG members. We had also raised the subsidy for nuns who wanted to go on the Jerusalem pilgrimage."

Minister of Commercial Taxes, Registration P Moorthy, Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, MLA Inigo Irudayaraj, Chairman of the State Minorities Commission S Peter Alphonse, Director of Jesus Calls Ministry Paul Dhinakaran and others were also present.

