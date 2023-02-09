Home States Tamil Nadu

Nine ex-CAPF personnel from Tamil Nadu districts disallowed to take part in police test

tamil nadu police, police officials, cops

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Nine retired Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel were denied permission to take part in the physical examination for the recruitment of police constables on Wednesday. S Vijaya Kumar, who was one among the candidates from the combined Tirunelveli district, had taken voluntary retirement from the Border Security Force to join the Tamil Nadu police.

"My documents brought to the physical examination were sealed 'disqualified' and was sent out of Armed Reserve ground. However, retired CAPF personnel were allowed to take part in the physical examination in Coimbatore and a few other districts.

It is unacceptable that the authorities of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) who sent a call letter to me for the physical examination, denied permission later. TNUSRB Chairman Seema Agrawal had also advised me through WhatsApp to attend the examination after I received the admit card," said Vijaya Kumar.

When contacted by TNIE, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli P Saravanan said the CAPF personnel were disqualified as they did not score the required 'cut off' mark. "Those who retire from the Indian Army can avail ex-servicemen quota. CAPF personnel have a relaxation in the physical measurement test. If they score the cut-off mark, they would be allowed for the 1,500-metre running test," he added.

