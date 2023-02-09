TTV Dhinakaran rebuffs rumours, says will contest LS elections on pressure cooker symbol

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said his party withdrew from contesting the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency only because the Election Commission declined to give the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol.

Dhinakaran stoutly denied speculations that he had withdrawn his candidate following requests from certain quarters. “The ECI order came on February 7 afternoon, and we had very little time to move the Supreme Court to get an order for the symbol. So, after consulting all office-bearers, the decision was taken,” he said.

Dhinakaran said in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AMMK would definitely contest in the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol. Responding to a question, Dhinakaran added, “We won’t support evil forces or betrayers. The AMMK cadre in Erode East constituency know what I meant by evil forces and betrayers, and accordingly, they will vote in this by-election.”

‘No time to move SC’

Dhinakaran said the ECI order came on February 7 afternoon, and they had very little time to

move the SC to get an order for the symbol. “So, after consulting all office-bearers, the decision was taken,” he said

CHENNAI: AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said his party withdrew from contesting the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency only because the Election Commission declined to give the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol. Dhinakaran stoutly denied speculations that he had withdrawn his candidate following requests from certain quarters. “The ECI order came on February 7 afternoon, and we had very little time to move the Supreme Court to get an order for the symbol. So, after consulting all office-bearers, the decision was taken,” he said. Dhinakaran said in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AMMK would definitely contest in the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol. Responding to a question, Dhinakaran added, “We won’t support evil forces or betrayers. The AMMK cadre in Erode East constituency know what I meant by evil forces and betrayers, and accordingly, they will vote in this by-election.” ‘No time to move SC’ Dhinakaran said the ECI order came on February 7 afternoon, and they had very little time to move the SC to get an order for the symbol. “So, after consulting all office-bearers, the decision was taken,” he said