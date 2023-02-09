Home States Tamil Nadu

Two escape from juvenile home, Chennai

Two juveniles escaped from the Government Observation Home on Wednesday night. Police said the two inmates scaled the wall to flee. The observation home had 14 inmates. 

Published: 09th February 2023

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, the boys went to sleep after dinner. During a count, the staff noticed two boys, aged 16 and 17, from Cuddalore and Tirunelveli districts respectively were missing. A senior officer of social defence department said a complaint has been lodged.

Recently, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death there.

