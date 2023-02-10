Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai airport requires 193 acres of land for proposed expansion: AAI

Government land apart, private land also has to be acquired for the expansion of airport

Published: 10th February 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cancelled flights parked in Chennai airport

Representational image of the Chennai airport. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has put forth the requirement of 133 acres of land, and an additional 60 acres for road connectivity, for expanding Chennai airport, said the airport director, Dr Sharad Kumar.

He said the proposal was placed before Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) after a joint inspection of available land sites. This comes after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, last week, highlighted the need for acquiring 200 acres to make Chennai the hub of civil aviation after New Delhi and Mumbai.

Initially, AAI and TIDCO conducted a joint survey of six land parcels for the expansion of Chennai airport in order to meet the demands of 55 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The AAI has requested the Tamil Nadu government to acquire 306 acres to build an international terminal and cargo terminal on
the other side of Adyar river.

However, TIDCO officials said the acquisition is not possible as the land cost is high and a lot of families will be affected. Following this, a revised proposal for 138 acres was sent. A senior government official said the state government is examining the proposal and working out solutions on what best could be done. It is learnt apart from the government land, there is also private land which has to be acquired for airport expansion.

The second phase of modernisation of Chennai airport is likely to be completed by December 2024. This will enhance the capacity to 35 million passengers. The airport requires additional apron bays for aircraft to handle the projected 55 million passengers. Currently, Chennai airport, one of the largest airports in India, is functioning in 1,317 acres of land, the smallest when compared to other major airports in India.

Meanwhile, TIDCO has extended the deadline for submitting bids to select consultants to prepare the Detailed Techno Economic Report for the Greenfield Airport in Parandur for the second time to February 27.  Initially, the tender was floated by TIDCO to select the consultant by January 6. This was further extended to February 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airport Authority of India Chennai airport TIDCO
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp