Madras HC directs Tiruchy collector to file report on road works

Though the issue was taken to the notice of the collector, no action has been taken till now, he added.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tiruchy collector to inquire and file a report on allegations about irregularities in laying a road at Thiruverumbur panchayat union. The litigant, AM Balasubramanian, stated that the government allocated Rs 28.94 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Rural Roads Improvement Scheme 2021-2022 for laying road in Valavanthankottai. He alleged that the contractor, in collusion with officials, swindled the amount without constructing the road.

The issue came to light when they installed a board mentioning that a new road, 1,100 metre in length and 3.75 metre wide, has been laid. Though the issue was taken to the notice of the collector, no action has been taken till now, he added. A Bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and L Victoria Gowri directed the collector to inquire into the allegations and file a report before the next hearing on February 22.

