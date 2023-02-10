Home States Tamil Nadu

Policemen behaving like DMK functionaries: EPS

On the government’s decision to install a pen statue in memory of former CM M Karunanidhi in the Marina waters, Palaniswami said it was a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the public meeting in Erode East constituency on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused Tamil Nadu police of functioning like district units of the DMK. Speaking in a public meeting in Erode East constituency on Thursday, he also accused the Election Commission of not keenly monitoring the by-election process.

“DMK is distributing cash for votes. I will advise you (voters) to accept the money, because it is your money which DMK has looted. But you cast your votes to AIADMK,” he said, and appealed to voters to DMK a lesson for the two years of misgovernance.

Charging that there is no governance in the state in the last  21 months, Palaniswami said, “The DMK government has been inaugurating schemes and development projects implemented by AIADMK rule,” adding that Stalin did not fulfil his poll promises.

On the government’s decision to install a pen statue in memory of former CM M Karunanidhi in the Marina waters, Palaniswami said it was a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money.

TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK Tamil Nadu police
