Tamil Nadu people complain of issues in getting birth and death certificates

The server issues pop up often, crashing the website, added the sources.

Published: 10th February 2023 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People across Tamil Nadu are having problems in getting birth and death certificates from the portal of their respective local bodies. People complain that they are unable to download or even access the section on the website for the past week since the server in Chennai is down.

Nallasivam, a resident of Ram Nagar in Coimbatore, said, “My father passed away a few days ago. He was a LIC policyholder and had accounts in several banks. Being his nominee, I had to submit his death certificate to the banks and LIC office to proceed further. But I couldn’t download it from the website. The officials must look into it and take action soon.”

Sources said not just people of Coimbatore, but people living across the state have been experiencing difficulties in downloading and printing their loved ones’ birth and death certificates due to the prolonged server issues. The server issues pop up often, crashing the website, added the sources.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The servers of the website have been down over the past few days. The problem is not only in Coimbatore but exists all over the state. We have informed about the problem to the concerned officials in Chennai. The issues shall be sorted out in the next few days and the website will begin functioning soon.”

When contacted, the Tiruchy City Corporation officials said that they didn’t face any technical problems with issuing death and birth certificates. There are no issues with the server, said a Chennai corporation official. There have been some cases where people have not been able to download birth certificates and those are being resolved on a case-to-case basis, said the official.

“There was a server problem last week but it was fixed. Now and then glitches are reported, and a team has been fixing it immediately. The server is maintained in the Chennai Corporation office,” said an official in the Directorate of Public Health.

