Modi’s contribution to Hindutva zero: Subramanian Swamy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to Hindutva is zero, said economist and political leader Subramanian Swamy, claiming Modi had opposed the Ram Mandir till the very end.

Speaking during a session titled ‘The Global High Table: Can India Be A Vishwaguru’ at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai on Friday, Swamy said, “He [Modi] opposed the Ram Mandir till the end.

He got his friend S Gurumurthy to submit a petition at the SC while the trial was underway regarding the building of the Ram Temple. The PM wanted the land, allocated for building the temple, to be returned. The SC rejected the petition. During former PM Narasimha Rao’s tenure the land was nationalised.”



Stating he didn’t have any personal differences with Modi, Swamy said he was against the PM’s policies on China and economic policies. On the concept of Vishwaguru, he said India can become a Vishwaguru only when it gives a military response to China on the border issues. He said intelligence is required to become a vishwaguru. He said, “Gurus, sadhus and sanyasis devised six different types of intelligence.” The six types are cognitive, emotional, social, moral, spiritual and environmental.

Swamy said India was ahead of other countries centuries before they formulated modern technologies. “There was a manuscript I’ve seen called Vimana shastra. And I was surprised to see it. They are describing how to fly, build a plane, and what fuel they’re suggesting. Mercury. So I asked a scientist if Mercury can be fuel for an airplane in the future? He said it’s a long time in the future, but it is something that is being studied...you will find in all these other areas also, we will be able to attract the whole world and a large country like ours becoming a Vishwaguru is something that is very much within our reach.”

