PIL flags violations, Madras HC orders Lalgudi RDO to check jallikattu venue

He alleged that the authorities have granted permission to conduct the event without following rules.

Published: 11th February 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

A bull and a tamer in action at Alanganallur jallikattu on Tuesday | k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Lalgudi revenue divisional officer (RDO) to inspect the venue where jallikattu is scheduled later this month and submit a report.

A PIL by Bharathimohan sought the court’s intervention to ensure that a common place with sufficient space is available for the event, which is scheduled to take place on February 19, in accordance with Rules 5 to 8 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017, without any communal colour.

He alleged that the authorities have granted permission to conduct the event without following rules. However, the government counsel produced a report of the Lalgudi tahsildar which stated that there was no violation in grant of permission.

Hearing the same, a bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and L Victoria Gowri directed the petitioner to approach the Lalgudi RDO, with further directions to the official to inspect the chosen location, conduct a detailed inquiry and file a report before the court on Monday.

