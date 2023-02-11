Speedy construction of Marudaiyaru dam among bouquet of demands presented to new Perambalur collector

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents and activists have approached K Karpagam, the newly appointed collector of Perambalur, with a bouquet of demands, including expediting the construction of Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam. Marudaiyaru river has been the main source of water for the residents of Perambalur which flows from the hills of Keezhakanavai to the villages.

The work for the construction of a dam across the river in Kottarai commenced in 2016 at Rs 108 crore. However, it is yet to be completed, rue residents. N Suresh, a resident of Kottarai, said, "Work for the Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam has been moving at a snail's pace. The river has breached three times already and water stagnates in the fields of Adhanur and Kottarai, which is in close proximity to the dam, rendering it difficult for farmers to undertake irrigational activities.

The collector should acquire their lands and provide compensation and job opportunities for the youth." S Ragavan, an activist, voiced concerns over the restoration of the Marudaiyar, which, over time, has been reeling under weed growth. "We submitted a petition with the new collector. We hope funds will be allocated to restore the river," Ragavan said.

Meanwhile, a group of residents sought official intervention in putting an end to untreated effluents flowing into the river from the sewage treatment plant in Neduvasal. "Officials claim that the Neduvasal sewage plant is treating sewage; however, the stench emanating from it has been posing health concerns to the residents and affecting cattle," Ragavan said.

Further, residents urged the officials to allocate funds for adequate facilities at tourist spots, including Ranjankudi Fort, Sathanur fossil park and Mayil Ootru waterfalls in the district. It is to be noted that a portion of the 17th-century Ranjankudi Fort suffered damage in December 2021. It is yet to be fixed despite multiple petitions, residents rued. Collector K Karpagam said, "I inspected the dam on Thursday. I will take steps to complete the pending work as soon as possible. The rest of the issues will be solved gradually."

