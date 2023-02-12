Build botanical garden in Vathalmalai: Locals to TN government  

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Vathalmalai urged the state government to construct a botanical garden in Vathalmalai.The state government had announced that a botanical garden would be set up in Vathalmalai in 90 acres area in 2011, but residents allege that no efforts have been made to do so.

K Sathishkumar from Palsilambu told TNIE, “Vathalmalai is the lone hill station in Dharmapuri. But no steps have been taken to develop tourism in the area. The government had announced to set up a botanical garden to boost tourism in the area, but no efforts have been made to do so. If the garden is set up, the hamlet will flourish.”

R Kaliappan, a resident of Periyur, said, “Most of the people in the area are either farmers and labourers. Developing tourism will provide a new avenue for our livelihood. Recently, many resorts have come up in patta lands in the area, but very few tourists visit the place even though buses have been introduced for the area last year. If things like adventure sports and botanical gardens are introduced, it will surely boost tourism in the area.”

When contacted, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department Malini said, “While there were plans to set up a botanical garden in the area, no official orders were issued for it. This is primarily due to encroachment issues. At present, we identified over 10-15 acres of revenue lands as an initial step towards setting up the garden.”

