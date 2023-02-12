Corporation gets nod to execute 42 works at Rs 98.59 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has accorded administrative sanction to Chennai Corporation for implementing various projects at a cost of Rs 98.59 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme for the year 2022-23.

According to a government order, the funds will be used to execute 42 projects related to construction and renovation of parks, playfields, sponge parks, crematoriums, and school buildings and conservation, revitalisation and seismic retrofitting of Victoria Public Hall. The proposals were recently approved by the projects sanctioning and monitoring committee headed by the principal secretary of municipal administration and water supplies department.

The parks will be environmental-friendly and user-friendly for senior citizens and children while the playfields will help promote sports. The sponge parks will help combat inundation during rainy season. A total of 16 buildings in schools will be demolished and rebuilt, the order said.

While the ground floor of the Victoria Public Hall will be converted into a museum with permanent and rotating exhibits. The first floor would have a continuation of the museum’s viewing gallery on the veranda, a board room and a VIP lounge. The external premises would undergo landscaping and provisions for outdoor museum/performance arena would be created, the order said.



