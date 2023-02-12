Home States Tamil Nadu

Golden jubilee reunion of 1973 Madras Medical College doctors

The 1967-1973 batch has the unique record of producing the most number of faculty for their alma mater as 19 of them worked as professors in MMC, doctors said.

Published: 12th February 2023 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Medical student

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Several doctors who passed out of Madras Medical College in 1973 came together for their golden jubilee reunion held in Mahabalipuram on Saturday. Doctors said they were happy to meet their batchmates who had come down to take part in the event from across the globe. 

The 1967-1973 batch has the unique record of producing the most number of faculty for their alma mater as 19 of them worked as professors in MMC, doctors said. The batch has several renowned doctors, including Dr Gunasekaran, vice-chancellor of the medical university in Puducherry, Dr Rajesh, vice-president of Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, and Dr Laligam N Sekhar, a neurosurgeon at the University of Washington, Seattle, USA.

The batch also produced a director general of medical services and colonel in the Malaysian army, the participants said. The doctors said several of them also served the country at the time of crisis in 1970 just before the 1971 Bangladesh War. 

