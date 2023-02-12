Reducing allocation for MGNREGA will affect the poor, says Congress MP Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Terming the Union budget as a big disappointment, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the Rs 30,000 crore reduction in allocation for MGNREGA will affect the poor people, especially.

Addressing newspersons, Tagore said the scheme had brought changes in the lives of the poor and even earned the praise of the UN.

He said Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman doesn't think about the poverty and the hardship that poor people go through. He further said, in the last eight years, the Modi government was working hard only for making Adani the second richest man in the world.

"We have also seen how Modi couldn't answer the questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the parliamentary. It is the BJP that played a role in dividing AIADMK into four factions, and no one from AIADMK who is a loyalist of MGR would forgive BJP for that," he said. He further said Congress will win in the Erode East by-election.

In a tongue-in-cheek manner, Tagore wished BJP state president Annamalai for his Sri Lanka tour, stating he is going to the island nation as he is afraid to contest the Erode East bypoll.

