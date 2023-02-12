Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin unveils modern covered sheds for storing paddy in central, south TN

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for building 12 new taluk-level godowns that will be built at a total cost of Rs 54 crore.  

Published: 12th February 2023

Stalin inaugurating the sheds on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated 106  covered sheds with Galvalume sheet-roofing, built at a cost of Rs 105.08 crore in the districts of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Trichy, Pudukottai, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, and Thiruvallur, to store paddy. 

The sheds replace ‘cover and plinth’ storage where stacks of paddy bags used to be covered only with tarpaulin sheets. The modern sheds, inaugurated through video conference, have a total capacity to keep 1.42 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for building 12 new taluk-level godowns that will be built at a total cost of Rs 54 crore.  Through the taluk-level godowns, paddy meant for the public distribution system could be stored within the particular taluk and transported to ration shops without delay.

The Chief Minister also presented shields to the captains of the Army Contingent, CrPF Contingent, NCC Contingent (Boys), Sirpi Contingent (Girls), and the Group Captains of the Indian Air Force at the secretariat  

Meanwhile, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the swimming pool at Velachery that comes under the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority.  He also inspected the works of installing sports equipment (Rs 40 lakh) in the swimming pool.

Swimming pool inspected
Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the swimming pool at Velachery

