'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: P Nedumaran, the President of the World Confederation of Tamils, on Monday claimed LTTE supremo V Prabhakaran is alive and well. He will come out soon and announce a plan for a better life for Eelam Tamils, Naedumaran said.

Talking to mediapersons in Mullivaikkal Memorial in Thanjavur, Nedumaran said that the international situation and the powerful insurgency by Sinhalese people which vanquished the Rajapakshe regime in Sri Lanka have made this the right moment for Prabakaran to come out.

He said this announcement will put to rest what he claimed as speculations and doubts spread in a motivated manner. Nedumaran called upon the Eelam Tamils and Tamils the world over to remain united in rendering full support to Prabhakaran. He also called upon the Government of Tamil Nadu, parties and the public in Tamil Nadu to stand by Prabhakaran.

Responding to a question, Nedumaran said he was in touch with the family members of Prabhakaran, who conveyed his well-being. He also claimed he is announcing the proposed coming out of Prabhakaran with the consent of the LTTE leader.

To another question about the whereabouts of Prabhakaran, Nedumaran said he is also as curious as others about Prabhakaran's whereabouts and the time of his coming out. Kasi Anandhan, poet of Tamil Eelam was present.

