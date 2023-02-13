Train delayed as crack found on railway tracks in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A crack was found on the railway line between Cuddalore Port junction railway station and Thirupathiripuliyur railway station on Sunday morning. The services along the track were temporarily suspended after the crack was spotted by a gate keeper after Tiruchendur - Chennai express passed through it. The services resumed only after fixing the track temporarily. Sources said due to the repair works, Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai passenger train got delayed for twenty minutes. Cuddalore railway police suspect that the crack developed due to the weather, but are yet to reach a conclusion.