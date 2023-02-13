‘Unclean jobs’ in SC/ST aid portal of Tamil Nadu sparks furore

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu adi dravida welfare department has closed a portal launched last week for providing scholarships for SC/ST students and children of those engaged in risky jobs after several students objected to the reference of occupation of parents as “unclean” in the online application.

The students termed the word “unclean” used for referring to the jobs of applicants’ parents in the upgraded portal www.tnadtwshcolarship.tn.gov.in as derogatory and disrespectful. Sources said the department has now decided to make changes to the online application. Sources, however, said the word “unclean” was used as per the term found in the union government’s pre-matric scholarship scheme meant for children of those engaged in hazardous jobs.

“After it was brought to our notice, we have decided to replace the word “unclean” with “hazardous job”. It is not a state government scheme,” said T Anand, director, adi dravida welfare department.

‘Use of ‘unclean’ word will amplify social stigma’

For the first time, the scholarship fund is to be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries directly after being validated through Aadhaar, Anand said. After completing their registration through Aadhaar verification, students must apply for the scholarship online.

Under the column parents’ occupation, “unclean” has been listed as one of the professions along with private, agriculture and others. A section of students who filled the application form expressed their displeasure at the term through social media posts prompting the welfare department to shut the portal. A PhD research scholar from Madras University said,

“The term explicitly blames the workers who engage in sanitation of being “unclean”. It’s demeaning and disrespectful. The insensitive use of the word will amplify the social stigma attached to sanitation jobs.” The pre-matric scholarship is provided by the union government to children of those who engaged in manual scavenging and other occupations prone to health hazards, such as sanitary workers, tanners, flayers and waste pickers.

Students who completed Class X are eligible for scholarship of Rs 3,500 (day-scholar) or Rs 7,000 ((hosteller) per year irrespective of their religion, caste and income. About 3.14 lakh students received Rs 92.2 crore last year. For 2022-23, Rs 94.32 crore was sanctioned for the scheme. “Except for the scholarship scheme, the details about the profession of the applicants’ parents are not necessary.

It is up to the union government to rephrase the scheme in other states,” said an official from ADW. SC/ST students are eligible for post-matric scholarships given by the union and state governments jointly for UG, professional degrees and other certificate courses and Rs 1,798.71 crore has been allocated for the scheme in 2022-2023.

Scholarship

