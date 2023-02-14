Home States Tamil Nadu

AHM held for sexually assaulting minor girl student in Tamil Nadu

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  The assistant headmaster (AHM) of a government higher secondary school in Pudukkottai was arrested under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl student.

Sources said R Ramesh (50) purportedly committed the crime during an unofficial trip to Kodaikanal on January 7 with five students - three girls and two boys. The total strength of the class stands close to 30. 

With the news of the incident spreading amongst the public, the SFI, along with activists, took up the matter with the district administration, following which Collector Kavitha Ramu ordered an inquiry into the matter. Subsequently, CEO S Manivannan and District Social Welfare Officer Gokula Priya conducted a three-day inquiry starting on February 10. 

Later, Keeranur All Women police registered a case and the suspect was arrested on Sunday night. Police said a detailed inquiry will be conducted. Following the arrest, parents and members of various political outfits gathered in front of the school demanding a proper inquiry. 

A peace meeting was held in the presence of the CEO, after which the Joint Director (Higher Secondary) of the School Education Department placed the headmaster under suspension based on the ‘circumstances of the case’ and ‘general public interest’. 

Activist Pudugai Selva of the Palli Pathukappu Iyakkam said, “A majority of the student’s parents are agricultural labourers. The school lacks a psychological counsellor. Many reforms are needed in the school education system.” A probe is on.

