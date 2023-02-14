Home States Tamil Nadu

Art of Bonsai spreads its roots across Tamil Nadu

Bonsai - the Japanese art of growing and training miniature trees in containers - which bloomed into a profitable venture across the world, has taken roots in India too.

Published: 14th February 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bonsai

G Lakshamanasamy at his bonsai nursery in Tiruchy (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Bonsai - the Japanese art of growing and training miniature trees in containers - which bloomed into a profitable venture across the world, has taken root in India too. Of the many involved in airlifting the Japanese tradition into Indian contexts, G Lakshmanasamy of Tiruchy catches the eye.

A software engineer by profession, Lakshmanasamy says he had no idea what Bonsai even meant until he paid a visit to an agri expo in Bengaluru. He went on to study Bonsai for the next 20 years. "I learned all the techniques associated with turning a normal plant into a Bonsai variety," Lakshmanasamy says.

Primarily intended to be an aesthetic, self-reflective pursuit - akin to other Japanese cultural practices, including Chanoyu (tea ceremony) and Ikebana (flower arrangement) - Bonsai, translated as 'Tray Planting,' is the Japanese practice of growing miniature trees in containers.

Tiruchy, which has around 70 per cent of its population engaged in agriculture and allied activities - a competitive situation where not everyone involved lucks out in terms of profit -Lakshmanasamy's 'Bonsai Farming' is shaping up to be a ray of hope. Cities are the primary marketplace for such plants, Lakshmanasamy says, as urban residents have increasingly been wanting to decorate their households with these tree-like miniatures.

"By learning the basics of Bonsai, conventional farmers could venture into growing these exotic varieties, which can be sold in the growing urban market for good money. Darmers from Karnataka and West Bengal have already taken up the practice and are maintaining a profitable ecosystem," he says.

Lakshmanasamy has inspired many people into undertaking this 'Bonsai Farming' through the numerous college lectures he delivered on the subject. R Nagaraj, a farmer from Karnataka involved in Bonsai cultivation for nearly 20 years, says he was initially hesitant to get into the business since it was a novel practice to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bonsai G Lakshmanasamy Tiruchy
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp