Home States Tamil Nadu

Rummy ban: Guv RN Ravi insulting TN Assembly by delaying bill assent, says CM Stalin

Stalin also pointed out that it was the Madras High Court that directed the State government to enact legislation to ban Online Rummy.

Published: 14th February 2023 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin today charged that Governor RN Ravi has insulted the Tamil Nadu Assembly by delaying his assent to the Bill for banning online gambling including online Rummy. 

"It is indeed a mystery why the Governor is delaying his assent for the past three months to the Bill for banning online Rummy whereas he had cleared the Ordinance for banning online Rummy," the Chief Minister said in his question and answer video titled Ungalil Oruvan (One among you).

Newspapers carry reports about people committing suicide every day due to online Rummy.  A mother in Vyasarpadi in Chennai has committed suicide on knowing that her son had misappropriated money in the company where he is employed.  The son has been absconding.

In another incident, Riaz Khan of Pallipalayam committed suicide by jumping into river Cauvery in Namakkal district.  In yet another incident, Prabhu, a daily wage labourer from Udayarpalayam in Salem district had committed suicide due to online Rummy.  Besides, Guanseelan, a student had committed suicide in Madurai.

All these tragic incidents took place during the past week. 

"Have all these suicides not come to the notice of the Governor? How many more suicides will be sufficient for him to sign the Bill to ban Online Rummy?," the  Chief Minister asked. 

Stalin also pointed out that it was the Madras High Court that directed the State government to enact legislation to ban Online Rummy. But the Governor is insulting the State Assembly which unanimously passed the Bill.

"The irony is that the Union Budget for 2023-24 has proposed TDS and tax on net winnings in online games.  Instead of banning online games, the Union Government has acted in a manner recognising such games," the Chief Minister wondered. 

ALSO READ | TN ordinance likely to be challenged

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Politics RN Ravi MK Stalin
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp