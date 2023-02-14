Rummy ban: Guv RN Ravi insulting TN Assembly by delaying bill assent, says CM Stalin

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin today charged that Governor RN Ravi has insulted the Tamil Nadu Assembly by delaying his assent to the Bill for banning online gambling including online Rummy.

"It is indeed a mystery why the Governor is delaying his assent for the past three months to the Bill for banning online Rummy whereas he had cleared the Ordinance for banning online Rummy," the Chief Minister said in his question and answer video titled Ungalil Oruvan (One among you).

Newspapers carry reports about people committing suicide every day due to online Rummy. A mother in Vyasarpadi in Chennai has committed suicide on knowing that her son had misappropriated money in the company where he is employed. The son has been absconding.

In another incident, Riaz Khan of Pallipalayam committed suicide by jumping into river Cauvery in Namakkal district. In yet another incident, Prabhu, a daily wage labourer from Udayarpalayam in Salem district had committed suicide due to online Rummy. Besides, Guanseelan, a student had committed suicide in Madurai.

All these tragic incidents took place during the past week.

"Have all these suicides not come to the notice of the Governor? How many more suicides will be sufficient for him to sign the Bill to ban Online Rummy?," the Chief Minister asked.

Stalin also pointed out that it was the Madras High Court that directed the State government to enact legislation to ban Online Rummy. But the Governor is insulting the State Assembly which unanimously passed the Bill.

"The irony is that the Union Budget for 2023-24 has proposed TDS and tax on net winnings in online games. Instead of banning online games, the Union Government has acted in a manner recognising such games," the Chief Minister wondered.

