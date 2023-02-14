Upgrade PHC into urban health centre, Papparapatti residents urge health department

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Papparapatti urged the health department to upgrade the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in their town panchayat to an Urban Health and Wellness Centre. They alleged that despite being one of the most visited healthcare facilities in the area, the centre lacks infrastructure and emergency care.

As the Papparapatti health centre is located near a tribal area, residents from several settlements including Allakattu, Kottur, Erimalai, Pikli, and Malaiyur rely on the facility for treatment. However, due to space crunch and working time of eight hours, the facility often fails to meet the needs of the people.

V Vishwanathan, a resident of Papparapatti said, “On average, around 300 people get treated in the Papparapatti PHC, in a year and the beneficiaries include people from the town panchayat along with over 13 other gram panchayats in its vicinity as it is the only PHC in the area.

Also, many tribal people are reaching the facility after a 40 km journey. So, when the PHC is closed in the evening, they have to travel an additional distance of 20 to 25 km to reach the Pennagaram government Hospital or the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, which are the next nearest hospitals. So upgrading the PHC into an Urban Health and Wellness Centre would be more fitting.”

R Chinnasamy, Town Secretary with the CPI(M) said, “The PHC only has seven to 10 beds and is functioning in a small building, which is not sufficient to accommodate all patients. Also, it lacks major infrastructure facilities including a proper parking space for ambulances.

Also, immediate attention is needed in the Maternity care department and emergency care where accidents and rare cases of poisoning are treated. Emergency first aid treatment is not provided in the area especially during the evenings, as the PHC closes by 4 pm. So an Urban Health and Wellness Centre or a government hospital is necessary for the area.”

Health Department officials said, the PHC in Papparapatti has over 20 beds and sufficient infrastructure and added that they cannot comment on the matter of upgrading the PHC.

