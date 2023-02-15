7-year-old bear enters farmer's house in TN's Andipatti

By Express News Service

THENI: After a long battle of eight hours since a seven-year-old bear entered a farmer's house in T Subbulapuram in Andipatti Taluk, the forest personnel captured the animal by injecting anaesthesia on Tuesday.



According to sources, the farmer, Marimuthu resides at his house, which is located on the foothills. "On Tuesday morning, Marimuthi and his family members were working on agricultural land, when their pet dog began barking. When Marimuthu came to the house after becoming suspicious, he found the three-foot tall bear roaming in his house. He immediately locked the house from the outside.

Upon information, personnel from the forest department and fire and rescue service came to the spot and brought a cage. They placed fruits and honey inside the cage to attract the bear. But the bear did not come out of the house as it panicked. Though veterinary doctors Kalaivanan and Balasubramani tried to inject anaesthesia into the bear, it kept roaming inside the house.

In their last attempt, the personnel from the forest department burst firecrackers, following which the bear came out of the house and entered the cage that was placed in front of the house. After the bear started biting the wire of the cage and injured its mouth, the doctors administered anaesthesia to the animal, following which it became unconscious. The animal will be released to the forest area tomorrow," sources added.

