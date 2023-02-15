Home States Tamil Nadu

Army jawan beaten to death by DMK councillor in Krishnagiri

The 31-year-old jawan, identified as Prabhu, was beaten up by DMK councillor Chinnaswamy and his accomplices on February 8. He succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday.

Published: 15th February 2023 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: An army jawan was beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after he was allegedly attacked by a councillor of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The 33-year-old jawan, identified as Prabhu by reports, was beaten up by a DMK councillor and his accomplices on February 8. He succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday.

According to the police, Priya, wife of M Prabhakaran (31), an army man of Velampatti was washing clothes under a public tap last Wednesday. He was questioned by R Chinnasamy (58), the councillor of ward 1 of Nagojanahalli town from DMK for washing the clothes, following which a dispute broke out between them. Later, Chinnasamy went to Prabhakaran's house with eight others and attacked him, his brother Prabhu (28), who was also in the army and their father K Madhaiyan (60), with iron rods.  

They were sent to a private hospital in Hosur for treatment and based on a complaint, police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested six people, including C Gurusurya Moorthi (27), grade II police at Chennai, a 19- year- old college-going student, C Rajapandi (30), M Manikandan (32), R Madhaiyan (60) and K Vediyappan (55) last Thursday in connection with the case. Chinnasamy and two others were absconding. 

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Prabhu died without responding to treatment, following which the case was altered to a murder case. The absconding people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

TAGS
DMK murder Jawan
