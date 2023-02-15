Home States Tamil Nadu

Around 50 per cent of Puducherry's coast eroding, says new study

The report also called coastal erosion a massive threat to Puducherry.

Published: 15th February 2023 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Marine Spatial Plan of the Union Territory launched by Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Around 50 per cent of Puducherry's 42.88 kilometre-long coastline is eroding, according to the Marine Spatial Plan (MSP) of the union territory launched by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday.

The MSP is a 32-year assessment of the shoreline that covers the Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe regions of the UT. The report also called coastal erosion a massive threat to Puducherry.

An MSP is to ensure that human activities at sea take place in an efficient, safe and sustainable manner. The initiative will be implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) through National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) for India.

Karaikal coast is experiencing high erosion in around two kilometres of the coastline and moderate erosion in one kilometre. Erosion in the remaining 21.14 kilometres of the coastline, encompassing the three regions, is low, the report added.

The MSP is based on the Memorandum of Understanding under the Indo-Norway Integrated Ocean Initiative signed between India and Norway in 2019, in which Lakshadweep and Puducherry have been identified as pilot sites for the MSP project and will work together for the next five years. NCCR will develop the MSP framework for Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

The World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have expressed interest in supporting MoES in conducting MSP.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor said, "Even in the draft budget significant funds have been earmarked for marine resources. Puducherry is home to a large number of fishermen."

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking solutions to prevent erosion. Puducherry PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan requested the Ministry of Earth sciences to provide funds for another artificial reef on the southern side of Puducherry’s coast to arrest erosion. It will also help fishermen and promote tourism.

Ambassador of Norway Hans Jacob Flydanfund, Secretary Union Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr Ravichandran, Chief Secretary. Rajeev Verma, Secretary of Science, Technology & Environment Muthamma, Director of Puducherry DSTE P Priyadarshini, Norwegian Embassy officials and experts were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Marine Spatial Plan Coastline Erosion
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp