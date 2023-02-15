Around 50 per cent of Puducherry's coast eroding, says new study

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Around 50 per cent of Puducherry's 42.88 kilometre-long coastline is eroding, according to the Marine Spatial Plan (MSP) of the union territory launched by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday.

The MSP is a 32-year assessment of the shoreline that covers the Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe regions of the UT. The report also called coastal erosion a massive threat to Puducherry.

An MSP is to ensure that human activities at sea take place in an efficient, safe and sustainable manner. The initiative will be implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) through National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) for India.

Karaikal coast is experiencing high erosion in around two kilometres of the coastline and moderate erosion in one kilometre. Erosion in the remaining 21.14 kilometres of the coastline, encompassing the three regions, is low, the report added.

The MSP is based on the Memorandum of Understanding under the Indo-Norway Integrated Ocean Initiative signed between India and Norway in 2019, in which Lakshadweep and Puducherry have been identified as pilot sites for the MSP project and will work together for the next five years. NCCR will develop the MSP framework for Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

The World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have expressed interest in supporting MoES in conducting MSP.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor said, "Even in the draft budget significant funds have been earmarked for marine resources. Puducherry is home to a large number of fishermen."

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking solutions to prevent erosion. Puducherry PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan requested the Ministry of Earth sciences to provide funds for another artificial reef on the southern side of Puducherry’s coast to arrest erosion. It will also help fishermen and promote tourism.

Ambassador of Norway Hans Jacob Flydanfund, Secretary Union Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr Ravichandran, Chief Secretary. Rajeev Verma, Secretary of Science, Technology & Environment Muthamma, Director of Puducherry DSTE P Priyadarshini, Norwegian Embassy officials and experts were also present.

PUDUCHERRY: Around 50 per cent of Puducherry's 42.88 kilometre-long coastline is eroding, according to the Marine Spatial Plan (MSP) of the union territory launched by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday. The MSP is a 32-year assessment of the shoreline that covers the Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe regions of the UT. The report also called coastal erosion a massive threat to Puducherry. An MSP is to ensure that human activities at sea take place in an efficient, safe and sustainable manner. The initiative will be implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) through National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) for India. Karaikal coast is experiencing high erosion in around two kilometres of the coastline and moderate erosion in one kilometre. Erosion in the remaining 21.14 kilometres of the coastline, encompassing the three regions, is low, the report added. The MSP is based on the Memorandum of Understanding under the Indo-Norway Integrated Ocean Initiative signed between India and Norway in 2019, in which Lakshadweep and Puducherry have been identified as pilot sites for the MSP project and will work together for the next five years. NCCR will develop the MSP framework for Puducherry and Lakshadweep. The World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have expressed interest in supporting MoES in conducting MSP. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor said, "Even in the draft budget significant funds have been earmarked for marine resources. Puducherry is home to a large number of fishermen." Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking solutions to prevent erosion. Puducherry PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan requested the Ministry of Earth sciences to provide funds for another artificial reef on the southern side of Puducherry’s coast to arrest erosion. It will also help fishermen and promote tourism. Ambassador of Norway Hans Jacob Flydanfund, Secretary Union Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr Ravichandran, Chief Secretary. Rajeev Verma, Secretary of Science, Technology & Environment Muthamma, Director of Puducherry DSTE P Priyadarshini, Norwegian Embassy officials and experts were also present.