Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: War of words breaks out between officials and sanitary workers over wage revision

On December 29 last year, the corporation council unanimously passed a resolution increasing wages of sanitary workers from from Rs 323 to Rs 648 following a series of protests by the latter.

Published: 15th February 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation workers clean a bus stand

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation workers clean a bus stand. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Heated exchanges broke out between sanitary workers and officials over wage revision during the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) head office on Tuesday.

On December 29 last year, the corporation council unanimously passed a resolution increasing wages of sanitary workers from from Rs 323 to Rs 648 following a series of protests by the latter. The workers initially demanded Rs 721 but agreed to what the corporation offered them.

On Tuesday, the workers accused the civic body of not paying them the promised wages.  A heated exchange broke out between the workers and officials including mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and commissioner M Prathap over the issue.

Coimbatore district sanitary workers labour union federation and demonstration committee co-ordinator N Panneerselvam told TNIE, “Majority of the sanitary workers are yet to receive salary. On Tuesday, only a couple received the wages. While the civic body had promised us Rs 648 daily wages, workers received only Rs 421. We were promised something but got something. We’ve been cheated. Already the Madras High Court has condemned the CCMC for exploitation of sanitary workers. The civic body must give us the promised wages.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The revised pay of Rs 648 includes deductions towards ESI, PF and CPS. But the workers have misunderstood the hike and are now demanding us to provide Rs 648 as net salary. As the new salary is being implemented, the distribution for the workers was delayed. While a few workers received Rs 415, a few of them had received Rs 421. We shall rectify the anomalies and ensure all workers receive the fixed wages of  Rs 486 after all the statutory deductions.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wage revision Coimbatore CCMC
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp