IIT-Madras startup helps space missions to cut costs

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based CeraTattva Innotech has forayed into manufacturing of speciality chemicals of strategic significance, including polymer-derived ceramics (preceramic), which are light-weight and can withstand extremely high temperatures, and has applications in the space and defence sectors.

The company, an IIT-Madras incubated startup, which is predominantly focusing on the space and refractory sectors, plans to replace heavy metal alloys used in launch vehicles with non-oxide ceramics which are light weight and can withstand temperatures up to 3,000 degree Celsius, Dr Ganesh Babu T, founder of CeraTattva said.

The team a few months ago delivered preceramic polymers to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation and the Centre For Materials For Electronics Technology (CMET) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in a pilot order.

“This (preceramic) could cut down the cost of space launches by up to 40%, compared to traditional single launches, according to studies conducted by SpaceX,” said Dr Abha Bharti, co-founder of the company.

“Applications in the defence sector include making lighter battle tanks with up to 40% weight reduction, which will increase tactical mobility and ballistic performance,” Dr Bharti also said.

The company launched in 2022 has got Rs 10 lakh seed grant from IIT-M and works with a six member team. The team includes co-founders Prof NV Ravikumar and Raghunath Sharma, and advisors Dr Harikumar KC and Dr A Manjunath. On future plans, Dr Bharti said, “We’re exploring manufacturing of 3D-printable preceramics for medical implants.”

