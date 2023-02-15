Home States Tamil Nadu

Legal panel to take call on releasing Muslim prisoners: TN Minority Minister

Gingee DMK MLA KS Masthan

KS Masthan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  A legal committee has been set up to discuss the demand of releasing long-term Muslim jail inmates, said TN Minority and Overseas Tamils Welfare Minister KS Masthan in Erode on Tuesday.

He along with Haj committee members and party workers campaigned in Thirunagar Colony. Speaking to media persons, Masthan said, “DMK has fulfilled 85% of its poll promises in its 20-month regime. A legal committee has been formed to discuss the demand to release long-term Muslim prisoners, which was also a poll promise. I will be talking about this in the Assembly.” 

