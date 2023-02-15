TNPSC Group IV exam results next month

Home States Tamil Nadu

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Results for the Group IV examination that was conducted on July 24 last year will be released next month, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday said.   

Following repeated requests from job aspirants and a few political leaders, the TNPSC said about 18.36 lakh candidates appeared for the examination – one of the highest figures recorded for any examination conducted by public service commissions in the country. 

“The OMR answer sheets of the applicants have two parts and both have to be put into double scanning separately. The total number of OMR answer sheets to be checked exceeded 36 lakh, which is approximately triple the amount of work if compared with previous years examination,” said the commission in a  release.

