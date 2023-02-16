Haryana-based gang behind Tiruvannamalai ATM burglary, North IG confirms

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: “A Haryana-based gang has been found to have committed the Tiruvannamalai ATM burglary,” confirmed Inspector General of Police (IG- North) N. Kannan at a press meet here on Thursday.

This is a major breakthrough since the police began their investigation into the offence that was committed on Sunday, February 12.

Based on the investigation, the police found that before looting the ATMs, the burglars stayed in a hotel in Kolar district, Karnataka and scouted the area in Tiruvannamalai.

"Ten suspects have been secured till now by special teams camping in three states via Karnataka, Gujarat, and Haryana. Out of the 10 suspects, the teams zeroed in on two suspects in Karnataka's Kolar district, six in Gujarat, and two others in Haryana," IG said.

Two suspects who were caught in Haryana took a flight from Bengaluru and reached Kolar by road after escaping from Tiruvannamalai. Kannan mentioned that the investigation is still ongoing and that they have collected some ‘irrefutable evidence.’

When asked if the offenders had any criminal history, the IG said some of them have previous criminal cases. Kannan said the offenders did not seem to have any local connection in Tamil Nadu. But since they stayed in Kolar, there are chances they have some connections there.

"This is a huge operation that the Tamil Nadu State police had carried out. We were able to nab some of the suspects even before they reached their hometowns. We will soon disclose their identities and are yet to find what had happened to the stolen money," said the IG.

Kannan also added that they have received support from the local police of the respective states.

In the early hours of Sunday, the gang broke into ATMs located at four different places in Tiruvannamalai and looted around Rs. 70 lakhs. This was followed by an intensive search operation launched by special police teams. The Haryana team was led by Tiruvannamalai SP K. Karthikeyan, the Gujarat team by Vellore SP S. Rajesh Kannan, and the Karnataka team by Tirupathur SP K. Balla Krisshan.

