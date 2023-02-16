Madras University opens doors to new-age PG courses

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is planning to start post-graduation courses in multimedia and digital marketing from the coming academic year, like MSc in multimedia, MBA in digital marketing, MCom courses related to finance and digital sector. The courses will be designed to improve the employability of students as demand for new-age courses is growing.

The university had received several requests from students and affiliated colleges to start courses in data science, artificial intelligence and commerce stream, which are popular now. The issue was discussed in detail in the recent syndicate meeting of the university. According to varsity officials, senior faculty members will interact with industry experts and chalk out apt courses that will make students industry ready and help in improving campus placements.

“The academic council meeting of university will be held on February 25 and by then measures will be taken to finalize the courses that we are going to start in academic year 2023-24. Meeting in this regard will be held at the university this week,” said Vice-Chancellor S Gowri.

“There is need to introduce new courses to attract more students to our university. Deemed universities are attracting students by offering an array of courses. We have the best teachers and facilities and we should utilize it to the fullest,” he added.

Varsity officials also stated that through introduction of new courses, the university will be able to generate more revenue. The varsity is facing financial crisis for the last few years and have been devising ways to enhance its revenue.

The popularity of undergraduate courses in artificial intelligence and data science is increasing significantly. Over 37 colleges , affiliated to University of Madras, have so far applied to the institution seeking permission to start courses in BSc computer science with data science, BSc computer science with AI, bachelors in computer application.

Even commerce courses are in very much demand as colleges have applied for permission to start courses in BCom finance and taxation, BCom accounting and finance. “After necessary verification of the infrastructure, the applications of the colleges will be entertained,” said a varsity official.

