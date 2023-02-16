Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi airport's terminal block to function from December, says Kanimozhi

The Thoothukudi airport function at Vagaikulam is being improved at an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore.

Published: 16th February 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The new terminal block of the Thoothukudi airport will be opened for the public in December this year, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after presiding over an airport advisory meeting held at the collectorate campus on Wednesday.

Kanimozhi headed the airport advisory meeting as a chairperson of the committee. Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, corporation Mayor NP Jegan, SP L Balaji Saravanan, Airport Director Sivaprasad, and members participated.

The Thoothukudi airport function at Vagaikulam is being improved at an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore. As a part of the project, the runway is being extended from 1,530 m x 30 m to 3,115 m x 45 m. A new terminal building measuring 13,500 square metres is also under construction.
 
Following the review meeting, Kanimozhi told the press that over 50% of the runway extension works have been completed so far. The merging of the runways will be completed by April. Night flights will be possible after that. The airport terminal block will be completed by September and the project will be brought to the public utility by December, she added.

District Revenue Officer Ajay Seenivasan, commissioner Dinesh Kumar and other dignitaries were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanimozhi Thoothukudi airport
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp