Thoothukudi airport's terminal block to function from December, says Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The new terminal block of the Thoothukudi airport will be opened for the public in December this year, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after presiding over an airport advisory meeting held at the collectorate campus on Wednesday.



Kanimozhi headed the airport advisory meeting as a chairperson of the committee. Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, corporation Mayor NP Jegan, SP L Balaji Saravanan, Airport Director Sivaprasad, and members participated.



The Thoothukudi airport function at Vagaikulam is being improved at an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore. As a part of the project, the runway is being extended from 1,530 m x 30 m to 3,115 m x 45 m. A new terminal building measuring 13,500 square metres is also under construction.



Following the review meeting, Kanimozhi told the press that over 50% of the runway extension works have been completed so far. The merging of the runways will be completed by April. Night flights will be possible after that. The airport terminal block will be completed by September and the project will be brought to the public utility by December, she added.



District Revenue Officer Ajay Seenivasan, commissioner Dinesh Kumar and other dignitaries were present.

