Abduction case: Madras HC closes habeas plea, permits woman to leave with uncle

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday closed the habeas corpus petition filed by Mariappan Vineeth of Tenkasi alleging that his wife, Kruthika Patel, a native of Gujarat, was abducted by her parents. The court accepted Kruthika’s request to stay with her paternal uncle in Kerala.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan made the decision after speaking to Kruthika who, based on the court’s directions, was once again produced before the court by the police on Thursday. The judges pointed out that Kruthika is a major and is capable of taking decisions on her own. “We cannot keep an adult girl in a home without any basis,” the judges orally observed. They however added that the uncle with whom she would be staying should take responsibility for her safety and cooperate with the investigation.

Kruthika was allegedly abducted by her parents from Tenkasi on January 25 after she married Vineeth against their wish. Based on a complaint lodged by Vineeth, the Courtallam police registered a case against Kruthika’s parents and family members.

Even while Kruthika released videos claiming that she left with her parents on her own free will and that she got married to Maitrik Patel last year, Vineeth filed a habeas corpus petition seeking to trace her. Following this, Kruthika was produced before the high court bench by the police on February 7, where she stood by her video statement.

