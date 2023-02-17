Owner of illegal home arrested in TN's Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram police remanded Jubin Baby (45), owner of Anbu Jothi Ashramam, under multiple charges including rape and human trafficking early on Thursday. The accused, who is hospitalized at Mundiyambakkam government hospital since five days, will be moved to Cuddalore Central Prison after discharge, said police.

His arrest was made after a police raid at the home on Friday, in a habeas corpus petition filed for a missing inmate from the home in 2021. The raid revealed various violations by Jubin Baby and his team – from not having license to run the home to alleged human trafficking and raping women inmates.

According to C Thangavelu, District Disabled Rehabilitation Officer (DDRO), Anbu Jothi Ashramam did not have a proper licence to run the home since 2017. A licence application filed by the owners in March 2022 was also rejected as it lacked required infrastructure, staff or facilities.

The DDRO, who is in charge of maintaining homes for mentally ill, filed a case reporting the violations to Kedar police on Monday. Eight members including one woman from the home were arrested by the district police and sent to judicial custody.

Furthermore, a woman inmate, who is from another state, had filed rape charges against the Jubin Baby.

“A branch of this home in Kottakuppam was also shut down and 25 inmates from there were rehabilitated at the government hospital for now,” said collector C Palani on Wednesday.

Who is Anbu Jubin?

Anbu Jubin, as he is locally known, aka Jubin Baby, native of Ernakulam in Kerala, used to work as a volunteer at a private home there. According to Baby, he and his wife Maria Jubin (45) started the home in a small rented house in Periyar colony in Villupuram town, with just 12 inmates in 2005. Over the years, they shifted to a larger house accommodating 200 inmates at Kundalapuliyur village along Gingee – Villupuram NH in 2012. The couple did not employ staff at the home and instead used the inmates for administrative and housekeeping activities. “At regular intervals we also sent inmates to other states including Karnataka and Rajasthan,” Baby told TNIE.

Missing person

In December, 2021, A Halideen (50) a textile trader from Tiruppur had admitted his friend Salim Khan’s uncle Jabarullah (75) to Anbu Jothi Ashramam, through a volunteer at the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, in Villupuram. When Salim Khan, who lives in the US, came to India in August 2022, he found out that his uncle was missing from the home. Salim and Halideen filed a man missing complaint in Kedar police station, and a habeas corpus in Madras HC in December 2022.

