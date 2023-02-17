Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Airport's summer schedule may include new international routes

The international airport currently has operations to Kuwait, Singapore, Sharjah, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Doha, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

Published: 17th February 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy airport

Tiruchy airport (File photo| EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The Centre recently doing away with the pre-departure Covid-19 testing norm for passengers in all international flights from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan, and the airport advisory committee in its latest meeting discussing the need for inclusion of more routes to Tiruchy has boosted travel operators’ hopes of more destinations figuring in the international airport’s summer schedule.

The international airport currently has operations to Kuwait, Singapore, Sharjah, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Doha, Muscat and Abu Dhabi. In the domestic sector, the airport offers connectivity to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. While the winter schedule last October had not added any new destinations in Tiruchy's aviation map, the recent airport advisory committee meeting of airlines and other stakeholders discussed the need for adding more domestic and international routes for Tiruchy.

"We are ready to allocate slots for any international or domestic operations in Tiruchy. But no airlines have so far made such requests. We are, however, trying from our side to get operations to more destinations," a source said. This has boosted hope among travel operators. N Ramesh, a travel agent, said, "In the international sector, we are looking for operations to new destinations like Thailand.

On the domestic side, we want operations to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. We also expect increasing operations to Gulf countries in the upcoming schedule." The summer schedule commences in the last week of March. Meanwhile, airline authorities said that even if Tiruchy failed to get new destinations in the upcoming schedule, it was likely to get more operations from June.

"This is the second largest airport in Tamil Nadu. The construction of the new terminal is expected to be completed by June. It would definitely attract more operations to Tiruchy. Thus, even if Tiruchy failed to get operations to new destinations in the summer schedule, the situation would change after June," a senior official of an airline said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Airport international routes
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp