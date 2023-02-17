Home States Tamil Nadu

Two hero stones unearthed from Thenpennai banks in Tamil Nadu

Researchers from Tiruvannamalai district Historical Research Centre (TDHRC), along with history enthusiasts dug out two hero stones from the banks of Thenpennai near Alambadi.

Published: 17th February 2023 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Researchers from the Tiruvannamalai district Historical Research Centre (TDHRC), along with history enthusiasts dug out two hero stones from the banks of Thenpennai near Alambadi. The TDHRC has requested the archaeological department to protect the artefacts.

Earlier this week, a group of history enthusiasts who were studying hero stones located on the banks of Thenpennai found a Vediappan temple near Alambadi and they discovered two hero stones inside the temple. After studying them, they were rare ‘Aanirai’ stones of a tribal leader who died in the war.

Speaking to TNIE, S Balamurugan, secretary of the TDHRC said, “For the past few weeks, we have been studying artefacts including hero stones and monuments along the Thenpennai basin. During our study, we excavated two stones from the Vediappan temple, which were buried over three feet deep and we have documented the contents in the stone.”

Former deputy director of archaeology Dr Poongunthran, who studied the stones, said, “A warrior holding a shield and spear is depicted on one stone while a warrior holding a short sword and a bow is depicted in the second stone. The inscriptions indicate that it was erected during the rule of Pallava king Singa Vishnu during his 11th year of rule, due to which we estimated that it could belong to 6th century AD. The inscriptions show that the warriors died during a war attempting to rescue cows which were robbed by enemies of the tribe. It is a rare Aanirai stone and must be protected.”

C Palaniswami, a member of TDHRC said, “We have contacted the TN archaeological department and shared our findings. We also filed a petition seeking that the stones should be protected.” Archaeologists from the site museum in Dharmapuri told TNIE that they will look into the matter.

