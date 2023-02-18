Basic facilities for medical teams at check posts across TN soon: Health Minister

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Friday said basic infrastructure for medical teams will be established at the check posts along the State border. The minister announced the plan to mediapersons after chairing a meeting with health officials, medical experts and voluntary organisations regarding the projects to be included in the health and family welfare department in the upcoming financial year. “State planning committee members, health department officials, medical experts, voluntary organisations and activists expressed their views. “This is the first and the foremost initiative to hold a consultation on programmes to be implemented in the field of health and family welfare. The views expressed in the meeting will be taken to the attention of the chief minister and action will be taken to include them in the budget,” the minister said. Further, he pointed out that 24 government hospitals were upgraded to district head hospitals and that 50 primary health centres (PHC) were established last year. “During the outbreak of infectious diseases like Covid-19 and tomato fever, check posts were set up by the respective district health department in the border to screen people coming from other states. Necessary infrastructure will be established for medical teams working at check posts. The government is also considering action under the Goondas Act against those dumping medical waste in waterbodies, public places,” the minister also said.