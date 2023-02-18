Home States Tamil Nadu

Basic facilities for medical teams at check posts across TN soon: Health Minister

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Friday said basic infrastructure for medical teams will be established at the check posts along the State border.

Published: 18th February 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Friday said basic infrastructure for medical teams will be established at the check posts along the State border.

The minister announced the plan to mediapersons after chairing a meeting with health officials, medical experts and voluntary organisations regarding the projects to be included in the health and family welfare department in the upcoming financial year.

“State planning committee members, health department officials, medical experts, voluntary organisations and activists expressed their views. “This is the first and the foremost initiative to hold a consultation on programmes to be implemented in the field of health and family welfare. The views expressed in the meeting will be taken to the attention of the chief minister and action will be taken to include them in the budget,” the minister said. 

Further, he pointed out that 24 government hospitals were upgraded to district head hospitals and that 50 primary health centres (PHC) were established last year.  “During the outbreak of infectious diseases like Covid-19 and tomato fever, check posts were set up by the respective district health department in the border to screen people coming from other states.

Necessary infrastructure will be established for medical teams working at check posts. The government is also considering action under the Goondas Act against those dumping medical waste in waterbodies, public places,” the minister also said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp