Kanimozhi urges union ministers to resolve NTPL workers' strike

In a letter to the ministers, Kanimozhi requested to provide relief for the employees of NTPL, which has over 1,500 staff with just 91 permanent employees.

Published: 18th February 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  As the strike by contractor workers of Neyveli Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) entered day 5 on Friday, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi urged the Union Minister of Labour, Employment Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi, to provide relief for the contractual employees of NTPL, who have been on an indefinite strike pitching various demands.

In a letter to the ministers, Kanimozhi requested to provide relief for the employees of NTPL, which has over 1,500 staff with just 91 permanent employees. NTPL, a subsidiary of NLC India Limited, has hired a majority of the staff through outsourcing and contractual labour agreements, barring them from any additional benefits besides the wages they receive.

Kanimozhi also pointed out the disparity of wages for the contractual employees working at the thermal plants operated by the NLC in Neyveli and Thoothukudi. The Thoothukudi employees are getting paid 20%-40% less than their counterparts in the Neyveli unit, Kanimozhi said.

Even though a case in this regard was resolved in favour of the labour union of NTPL, the NTPL administration obtained a stay at the two-judge bench of the Madras High Court.

Other long-standing demands of the labour unions like festival holidays, bonuses, Covid leave allowance, women employees' maternity benefits, EPF, basic amenities and reinstatement of former employees punished by the contractors, need to be resolved at the earliest, the parliamentarian said.

Meanwhile, sources in NTPL said the indefinite strike has affected the production of up to 440-450 MW per day. The NTPL is installed with two units of 500 MW each, with a total generation capacity of 1,000 MW per day. The 1,000 MW of electricity generated by NTPL is being shared among south Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry and Telangana, including a major share of 430 MW for Tamil Nadu.

At present, electricity consumption is higher owing to the beginning of the summer season. However, the agitation has been causing production loss. The units are being operated at a lower capacity without being shut down, in order to provide electricity at an affordable price, an official said.

