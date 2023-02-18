Relief for passengers as SETC buses diverted via GST, Inner Ring Roads in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that could spell relief for several passengers residing in pockets far away from Koyambedu, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will divert its buses bound for Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Stand (CMBT) via GST Road and Inner Ring Road instead of Chennai bypass.

The move that came into effect on Friday will, however, not be applicable for buses entering the city between 5 pm and 10 am and they will continue to be operated via Maduravoyal on the Chennai bypass.

With the move taking effect, government buses from various parts of the state reached CMBT via Tambaram, Guindy and Vadapalani in the diverted route on Friday. Official sources said the decision was taken following requests from commuters, particularly those residing in southeastern parts of the city.

“Many travellers alleged that they spend huge money to hire taxis and auto rickshaws to reach their home from Perungalathur,” a senior SETC official said, adding that the diverted SETC buses will also provide connectivity with the suburban rail network and the Chennai Metro.

The move is expected to cut SETC’s expenses incurred from user fee payment at the Vanagaram toll gate. With a fleet strength of 800, the SETC plies about 75,000 commuters a day. While mentioning that the move would introduce an additional 50 SETC buses on GST Road, the official claimed it would hardly have an impact on vehicular traffic.

The city traffic police, who have been at loggerheads with the transport undertaking over allowing government buses on GST Road, however, continue to think otherwise. The police argued that running more buses on the congested GST Road may slow down vehicular movement, thereby posing security threats to VVIPs who use the airport that is en route.

“GST Road has to be left congestion-free for various reasons,” said a police official.

