Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt signs MoU with Ola Electric to make EVs, set up 20 GW battery unit

These activities will provide employment to as many as 3,111 people, according to the official statement.

Published: 18th February 2023 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (L) with Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in Chennai, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo | Twitter @bhash)

By ANI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has signed an MoU with Ola Electric Mobility for the production of four-wheeler electric vehicles and the establishment of a 20 GW battery manufacturing capacity at an investment of Rs 7,614 crore.

These activities will provide employment to as many as 3,111 people, according to the official statement.

The Tamil Nadu government on February 14 unveiled its electric vehicle (EV) policy 2023 which aims to garner investments to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore and generate 1.50 lakh jobs, in a boost to the EV industry.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin formally released the new policy in the presence of government officials at the Secretariat in Chennai.

"To support this goal, Tamil Nadu aims to electrify the vehicular fleets operating in the State by leveraging its vibrant automotive ecosystem comprising original equipment manufacturers, auto component ancillaries, highly skilled workforce and robust research and development capabilities," the policy document said.

"Tamil Nadu has a vision of attracting Rs 50,000 crore worth of investments in EV manufacturing, creation of 1.5 lakh new jobs, and development of a robust EV ecosystem in the State," the document stated.

It also mentioned that the government would encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the state with 100 per cent road tax exemption among others.

During the last five years, the state has transformed into a leading EV manufacturing hub with new entrants including Ather Electric and Ola Electric having set up their production facilities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN government Ola Electric MK Stalin
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp