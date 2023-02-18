Home States Tamil Nadu

TN sugarcane farmers seek action against private mills for availing loans in their names

During the demonstration, they raised slogans demanding State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane and disbursal of arrears from private sugar mills to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore.

Published: 18th February 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Members of TN Sugarcane farmers association staging protest at Rajarathinam stadium on Friday in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Representatives of sugarcane farmers associations from across the state, on Friday, staged a demonstration seeking the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin in fulfilling their long-pending demands. When they tried to march towards the state secretariat holding sugarcane stalks in their hands, the police arrested them and later they were let off.  

The farmers charged private sugar mills have obtained loans from nationalised banks in the name of sugarcane farmers without their knowledge, and as a result, the banks are sending notices to farmers demanding repayment of loans. They dubbed the act as a criminal offence and demanded the state government to issue a certificate to the sugarcane farmers that they did not obtain any loans so that they could be saved from legal proceedings. The sugarcane farmers have been agitating in this regard for the past 80 days. 

During the demonstration, they raised slogans demanding State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane and disbursal of arrears from private sugar mills to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore.  “Don’t be a mere spectator to private sugar mills cheating the sugarcane farmers; fulfill the electoral promise given for providing Rs 4,000 as the procurement price per tonne of sugarcane,” the farmers demanded.  The farmers also stoutly demanded the withdrawal of revenue sharing price fixation formula for sugarcane as it would only benefit the sugar mill owners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugarcane farmers MK Stalin
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp