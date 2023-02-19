Home States Tamil Nadu

'Arrest teacher who hurled caste abuse at girls in Chinnalapatti school'

One of the victims is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Dindigul, while Premalatha has been placed under suspension.

Published: 19th February 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Casteism, caste, caste discrimination

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Evidence, an NGO working for the rights of SC/ST communities, has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to order the arrest of the Math teacher who allegedly hurled caste abuses at two girl students in Devangar Girls High School at Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district recently. "Owing to the abuse, the students attempted the extreme step on February 15. The CM should also take steps to prohibit caste symbols and signs from schools across the state," said A Kathir, executive director of the NGO.

In a press statement, he said, "On Wednesday, two Class 9 students attempted the extreme step after Math teacher Premalatha verbally abused them. Later that day, their parents and local residents staged protests urging the police to arrest five persons, including the headmaster and teachers in the school. Subsequently, our NGO conducted a fact-finding study at the high school and learnt that Premalatha told all students in the class not to speak to the two SC girls."

One of the victims is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Dindigul, while Premalatha has been placed under suspension. "The state chief secretary should send a team to the school to inquire about the caste discrimination meted out to students here. The victims should be provided psychological counselling and a compensation of `1.2 lakh. Their educational expenses should also be borne by the government," Kathir added. Speaking to TNIE, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said a detailed inquiry is underway into the allegations.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu health department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caste abuse MK Stalin Devangar Girls High School Chinnalapatti
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp