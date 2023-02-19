'Arrest teacher who hurled caste abuse at girls in Chinnalapatti school'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Evidence, an NGO working for the rights of SC/ST communities, has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to order the arrest of the Math teacher who allegedly hurled caste abuses at two girl students in Devangar Girls High School at Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district recently. "Owing to the abuse, the students attempted the extreme step on February 15. The CM should also take steps to prohibit caste symbols and signs from schools across the state," said A Kathir, executive director of the NGO.



In a press statement, he said, "On Wednesday, two Class 9 students attempted the extreme step after Math teacher Premalatha verbally abused them. Later that day, their parents and local residents staged protests urging the police to arrest five persons, including the headmaster and teachers in the school. Subsequently, our NGO conducted a fact-finding study at the high school and learnt that Premalatha told all students in the class not to speak to the two SC girls."



One of the victims is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Dindigul, while Premalatha has been placed under suspension. "The state chief secretary should send a team to the school to inquire about the caste discrimination meted out to students here. The victims should be provided psychological counselling and a compensation of `1.2 lakh. Their educational expenses should also be borne by the government," Kathir added. Speaking to TNIE, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said a detailed inquiry is underway into the allegations.



Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu health department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

