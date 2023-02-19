Home States Tamil Nadu

One bull dead, 45 people hurt at jallikattu in Tiruchy

Meanwhile, of the 704 bulls that were let into the arena, one of them that was not tamed by the players headed towards the collection point.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A total of 45 people sustained injuries, while a bull which collided with another let into the arena succumbed, at the jallikattu at Periya Anaikaraipatti in the district on Saturday. According to sources, of the 45 injured at the bull-taming event, 16 were tamers, 23 bull owners, five spectators and one was a police personnel.

Meanwhile, of the 704 bulls that were let into the arena, one of them that was not tamed by the players headed towards the collection point. As the owner of the bull was not able to rein it with a rope, it ran again towards the arena where it collided with another bull which was let loose just then.

The bull sustained severe injuries on its eyes, suffered internal bleeding and succumbed. Four other bulls also were injured in the event.

